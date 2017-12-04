Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Rebounds against Eagles

Baldwin caught five of seven passes for 84 yards during Sunday's 24-10 victory over the Eagles.

On the heels of a disappointing performance against the lowly Niners, Baldwin put together a nice outing Sunday that could've been even better had he not stepped out of bounds at the one-yard line on a 47-yard pass from Russell Wilson. Though his production on a game-to-game basis is quite volatile, the Stanford product remains one of the most consistent contributors in the Seahawks' passing offense and should continue to serve as such as long as health allows. However, one concern for the player who's totaled 21 touchdowns in the two seasons prior is the emergence of Jimmy Graham, who leads the league in red-zone targets and seems to be siphoning Baldwin's scoring opportunities. As it stands, Baldwin's on pace for his lowest touchdown total since 2014.