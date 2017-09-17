Seahawks' Eddie Lacy: Healthy scratch Sunday

Lacy (coach's decision) is listed as inactive Sunday at Seattle.

With the return of Thomas Rawls to the lineup, the Seahawks have opted to make Lacy a healthy scratch just two games into his stint with the organization. Perhaps only an injury to Rawls, C.J. Prosise or rookie Chris Carson will provide Lacy with another opportunity to contribute. That said, Lacy trudged his way to just three yards on five carries and seven offensive snaps in the regular-season opener, so he may also find himself out of a job in the near future.