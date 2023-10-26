Clark signed a one-year contract with Seattle on Thursday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

The 30-year-old was released by the Broncos almost two weeks ago, and he's now agreed to re-join the team that drafted him in 2015. Clark, who's only appeared in two games this season, recorded 136 total tackles, including 35 sacks, for Seattle from 2015-2018. He made three consecutive Pro Bowls with the Chiefs from 2019-2021, and he's third all time in postseason sacks with 13.5. Clark will look to solidify a Seahawks pass rush that just lost Uchenna Nwosu (pectoral) to injured reserve.