The Seahawks waived Clark on Saturday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

After reports that Clark's second-tenure in Seattle was coming to a close, the two officially parted ways Saturday. The veteran edge rusher appeared in six games since signing with the Seahawks on Oct. 26, recording just six total tackles on 142 defensive snaps. Derick Hall is expected to see increased opportunities as a reserve outside linebacker going forwards.