The Seahawks listed Clark as a non-participant as a resting player at Wednesday's practice walk-through, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Clark missed Sunday's win over the Titans due to an illness, but his DNP on Wednesday was attributed to rest. As such, he appears to be clear of his ailment and should be able to return to action against Pittsburgh this Sunday. Clark has played a rotational role on defense for Seattle this season, logging less than half of the team's defensive snaps in all but one of his six games with the club.