Coach Pete Carroll said following Sunday's loss to the Rams that he thinks Adams (knee/quad) will be able to play Thursday night against the 49ers, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Adams apparently was just dealing with some soreness in his surgically-repaired quad, which is what kept him from play against Los Angeles. The upcoming short week may have also played a part. The 28-year-old has started six games this season, recording 28 tackles (21 solo) and two pass breakups.