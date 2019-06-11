Seahawks' Jarran Reed: Makes return to practice field
Reed (sports hernia) was able to practice during Tuesday's minicamp session, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
This is great news for him and the team, considering head coach Pete Carroll said Reed was unlikely to return to the field before training camp just three weeks ago. It's unclear how much Reed was able to participate in, but the fact that he's back out there is a good sign. The Alabama product is expected to be a surefire starter as the team's top interior defensive lineman for 2019.
