Reed practiced Thursday after missing Wednesday's session with a tooth injury, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Reed's participation Thursday should signal that he's on track to play Sunday against the Commanders, but his status Friday will still be worth monitoring. The nose tackle has 26 tackles, including four sacks, in 2023.
