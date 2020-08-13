Wright (shoulder) passed his physical and participated during Wednesday's practice, John Clayton of ESPN reports.
Wright had offseason surgery on his shoulder, but is expected to be fully healthy for Week 1 against the Falcons. This news seems to add more confidence to the fact that Wright could be ready to rock, as he's expected to handle a significant role for the defense after playing 93 percent of snaps last campaign. Even though the 31-year-old appears fully healthy, expect the team to be cautious until regular season officially begins.