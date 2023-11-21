Walker (oblique) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's estimated injury report, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

This comes as no surprise after Walker was considered doubtful to return to Sunday's eventual loss at the Rams due to an oblique injury, which coach Pete Carroll called "legit" in the wake of the game, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. With a short week to prepare for Thursday's contest against the 49ers, he seems like a good bet to be unavailable Week 12, but Carroll said Monday that he doesn't consider Walker to be a candidate for injured reserve, per Schefter. Assuming Walker can't play Thursday, Zach Charbonnet is slated to lead the Seahawks backfield, with DeeJay Dallas, Kenny McIntosh and potentially practice-squad member Bryant Koback mixing in behind him.