Goodwin (illness) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Rams, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

It seems Goodwin's illness isn't serious, as the Seahawks are ready to remove him from the injury report one day after they added him to it. There aren't many targets available for the No. 3 receiver in a balanced offense that uses a lot of multi-TE sets, but Goodwin has done well with the passes he's seen in recent weeks and appears locked into his role. The former Olympian gives QB Geno Smith a third deep threat on top of standouts DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.