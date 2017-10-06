Seahawks' Michael Wilhoite: Questionable with hamstring injury
Wilhoite, who is nursing a hamstring injury, is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
The Seahawks limited Wilhoite's workload in practice early in the week due to the injury, but he was on the field for the full session Friday, suggesting he's on track to suit up Sunday. With 10 tackles and no sacks through three games, Wilhoite's IDP upside doesn't seem especially high, despite his standing as a starting linebacker on a strong defense.
More News
-
Seahawks' Michael Wilhoite: Not on injury report•
-
Seahawks' Michael Wilhoite: Inactive Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Michael Wilhoite: Will not play in preseason finale•
-
Seahawks' Michael Wilhoite: Dealing with calf injury•
-
Seahawks' Michael Wilhoite: Signs with Seahawks•
-
49ers' Michael Wilhoite: Records six tackles Sunday•
-
Five Things: Byes, prove-it week
The Steelers are back at home in Week 5 but it's hard to get too excited with their matchup...
-
Week 5 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jamey Eisenberg says disappointing players like Jay Ajayi, Marshawn Lynch, Isaiah Crowell and...
-
Week 5 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg runs down all the sleeper running backs for Week 5, including Wayne Gallman,...
-
Week 5 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 5? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Rankings: Rodgers, Bell rule top
Get ready for Week 5 with a breakdown of our expert rankings for the upcoming slate of gam...
-
Week 5 TE Rankings
Who are your top options at tight end? It's an ugly picture this week.