Wilhoite, who is nursing a hamstring injury, is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

The Seahawks limited Wilhoite's workload in practice early in the week due to the injury, but he was on the field for the full session Friday, suggesting he's on track to suit up Sunday. With 10 tackles and no sacks through three games, Wilhoite's IDP upside doesn't seem especially high, despite his standing as a starting linebacker on a strong defense.