Play

Iupati (neck) is questionable for Sunday's playoff game at Philadelphia, Liz Matthews of USA Today reports.

The 32-year-old first had the neck issue crop up Week 16 and apparently aggravated the injury in the regular-season finale. Phil Haynes or Jordan Roos would likely fill in at left guard should Iupati be unable to suit up Sunday.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories