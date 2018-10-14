Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Back in running back rotation
Penny rushed nine times for 43 yards and caught both of his targets for 27 more in Sunday's 27-3 win over the Raiders at Wembley Stadium.
Penny was the Seattle's most effective running back ahead of Chris Carson (59 yards on 14 touches) and Mike Davis (26 yards on seven touches). Carson is still ahead of Penny in the pecking order, as the 27th overall selection in the 2018 draft is still searching for his first career touchdown heading into Seattle's Week 7 bye.
More News
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Left without role•
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Takes backseat despite Carson's injury•
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Will be No. 1 back Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Gets just three carries•
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Paces squad with 10 carries•
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Falls behind Carson•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report heading into play Sunday. Find out the latest...
-
Week 6 contrarian plays
Everyone is playing Jameis Winston and Julio Jones this week. Heath Cummings had four guys...
-
LIVE: Week 6 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 6
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Winston ready
After a suspension delayed his start, Jameis Winston is ready to make up for lost time, Jamey...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 6? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...