Penny rushed nine times for 43 yards and caught both of his targets for 27 more in Sunday's 27-3 win over the Raiders at Wembley Stadium.

Penny was the Seattle's most effective running back ahead of Chris Carson (59 yards on 14 touches) and Mike Davis (26 yards on seven touches). Carson is still ahead of Penny in the pecking order, as the 27th overall selection in the 2018 draft is still searching for his first career touchdown heading into Seattle's Week 7 bye.