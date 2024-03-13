Jenkins with the Seahawks on Wednesday, Tom Pelissero of ESPN reports.
Jenkins was released by the Jaguars as a cap casualty earlier this month but will now get another chance in Seattle. The 2017 fourth-round pick tallied 101 tackles (66 solo) and two interceptions in 17 games played last season and should have a chance to compete for the starting safety spot opposite Julian Love.
