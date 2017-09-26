Play

Odhiambo had his ankles looked at during Monday's walk-through, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.

Odhiambo presumably suffered the injury during Sunday's loss to the Titans. The severity of the issue is unknown at this time, but Matt Tobin figures to be in line to fill in at left tackle should the second year lineman be forced to miss any time.

