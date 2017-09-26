Seahawks' Rees Odhiambo: Nursing an ankle
Odhiambo had his ankles looked at during Monday's walk-through, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.
Odhiambo presumably suffered the injury during Sunday's loss to the Titans. The severity of the issue is unknown at this time, but Matt Tobin figures to be in line to fill in at left tackle should the second year lineman be forced to miss any time.
-
Podcast: Week 3 winners & losers
Recapping all of Sunday’s games, we discuss some backfield battles and the winners and losers...
-
Believe it or not: Drop Cam?
That was a crazy week of football and Heath Cummings is here to tell you what you should do...
-
Streamers abound in Week 4
It's a good time to stash running backs and receivers, but those who stream quarterbacks will...
-
Instant Reaction: Benjamin injury
Kelvin Benjamin's injury puts a hurt on his Fantasy value as well as Cam Newton's, but there's...
-
Week 3 injury roundup
Catch up on all of the latest injury updates before Week 3 of the NFL season kicks off.
-
Top DFS plays for Week 3
Heath Cummings talks about making the most of ownership estimates and the value of A.J. Green...