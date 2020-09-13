Wilson completed 31 of 35 passes for 322 yards and four touchdowns in Sunday's 38-25 win over the Falcons.

With potentially the best set of pass-catchers in his career, Wilson was given a prime opportunity to showcase his talents Sunday as head coach Pete Carroll called just 17 run plays. The star quarterback came out of the gate hot, tossing two touchdowns to Chris Carson before he threw his first incompletion, and he added a 28-yard carry in the first half that put him over 4,000 rushing yards in his career. His efficiency ranked supreme, as he completed 88.6 percent of his passes -- the third-highest rate for a single game (35 attempts minimum) in NFL history -- and a whopping 9.2 yards per attempt. While this was a favorable matchup against the Falcons, it's encouraging to see the Carroll willing to throw the ball early in games. The Seahawks host a much tougher Patriots' defense in Week 2.