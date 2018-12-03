Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Tosses four touchdowns in blowout
Wilson completed 11 of 17 passes for 185 yards and four touchdowns in Sunday's win over the 49ers. He rushed four times for 14 yards.
It was clear it would be one of those days for Wilson after his first pass went 45 yards to Jaron Brown, who later caught a four-yard score on the same drive. He kept the momentum rolling on the next drive with a 52-yard bomb to Tyler Lockett to extend the lead to 13-0. Wilson refused to stop there, as he later hit Doug Baldwin and Brown again to reach a season-high four passing touchdowns. He now has 16 touchdowns and just one interception in six weeks since the bye. Despite being a run-first offense, Wilson is a must-start in the fantasy realm but will face a tougher opponent in Week 14 against the Vikings.
