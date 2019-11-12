Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Wins second straight OT contest
Wilson completed 24 of 34 passes for 232 yards, a touchdown and an interception in Monday's 27-24 overtime win against the 49ers.
Wilson was uncharacteristically inefficient in the first half, as he was sacked on third down twice and completed seven of 11 passes for 73 yards, although he may have added a touchdown if rookie D.K. Metcalf didn't fumble on the goal line. He fired out of halftime to convert on his next seven passing attempts for 46 yards and a touchdown to Jacob Hollister. However, with a 21-10 lead in tow, the six-time Pro Bowler coughed up a fumble that DeForest Buckner returned for six to bring the 49ers back into the game. Two more 49ers' field goals and one from Seattle sent the outing into overtime. With Tyler Lockett (lower leg) on the sideline, Wilson drove into the red zone on the first drive of the extra frame, but he misfired into enemy hands. The two squads then exchanged scoreless drives, and the Seahawks regained possession with less than two minutes remaining. Wilson came up clutch, as he ripped off an 18-yard run and completed three passes for 15 yards to set up Jason Myers' 42-yard, game-winning field goal. The Seahawks have closed the gap in the NFC West and are 8-2 heading into a bye week.
