Harris (lower body/personal) did not participate during practice Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Harris was ruled inactive ahead of Sunday's win over Atlanta due to personal reasons, which Seattle coach Pete Carroll revealed Wednesday was a family matter. Carroll also said that the veteran defensive lineman returned to the team this week, though he was held out of practice while dealing with a rotator hip strain suffered in Week 2. Harris will have two more practices to suit back up before Sunday's contest against the Lions.