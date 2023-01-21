Harris recorded 44 tackles (24 solo), four pass breakups and 2.5 sacks over 15 regular-season games during the 2022 season.
Harris was included in the trade package that pried QB Russell Wilson from Seattle and to Denver. The 31-year-old defensive lineman started every game, including the postseason contest, but he posted his lowest sack total since the 2018 season. Harris is heading into the final year of his contract, but the Seahawks would save nearly $9 million against the salary cap by cutting him. However, his job is probably safe unless the Seahawks are ready to bring in significant reinforcements on the defensive line through free agency and the draft.