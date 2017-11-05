Seahawks' Sheldon Richardson: Inactive for Sunday's game

Richardson (oblique) is listed as inactive for Sunday's game against the Redskins.

Richardson will miss his first game of the season, and it's unclear what his timeline for return is. However, the Seahawks face a quick turnaround with a Thursday night game approaching, so that adds extra pressure to Richardson's recovery. In his place, rookie Nazair Jones will make his first career start Sunday.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories