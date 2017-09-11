Seahawks' Thomas Rawls: Expected to return Sunday
Head coach Pete Carroll expects Rawls (ankle) to return to action Sunday versus the 49ers, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Rawls was held out of Sunday's loss at Green Bay, despite handling every Week 1 practice rep. With a seal of approval from Carroll, a setback is likely Rawls' only hurdle to suiting up in Week 2, during which he'd be a prime candidate to be the starting running back. Backing up such sentiments are the breakdown of snaps in the backfield Sunday. Undrafted rookie Chris Carson handled 26 of 49 offensive snaps, followed by 16 for C.J. Prosise and seven for offseason signing Eddie Lacy. The presence of Rawls could very well push each player down the pecking order at the position.
