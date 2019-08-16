Jaguars' Thomas Rawls: Struggles with added workload

Rawls had seven carries for 19 yards and three catches for 19 yards in Thursday's preseason loss to the Eagles.

With Leonard Fournette resting and Ryquell Armstead (head) unavailable, Alfred Blue got the start at running back before exiting with an ankle injury. Rawls didn't do much with his chances, but he at least was better than Devante Mays, who lost one yard on five carries and gained 15 yards on two catches. Jacksonville's backup running back situation remains precarious, giving Rawls a real shot at a Week 1 roster spot, even after he missed time at training camp with a hamstring.