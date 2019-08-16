Jaguars' Thomas Rawls: Struggles with added workload
Rawls had seven carries for 19 yards and three catches for 19 yards in Thursday's preseason loss to the Eagles.
With Leonard Fournette resting and Ryquell Armstead (head) unavailable, Alfred Blue got the start at running back before exiting with an ankle injury. Rawls didn't do much with his chances, but he at least was better than Devante Mays, who lost one yard on five carries and gained 15 yards on two catches. Jacksonville's backup running back situation remains precarious, giving Rawls a real shot at a Week 1 roster spot, even after he missed time at training camp with a hamstring.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football rankings: Fade Green
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Career-year breakouts incoming
What good is a breakout player unless he puts up career-best numbers? Dave Richard found 11...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Trust Kirk
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Ride Anderson
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy football prep: Top rookie QBs
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Reviewing our 2-QB mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the results of our latest two-quarterback league mock draft, including...