Flowers (hand) practiced fully Wednesday and will play in Sunday's game versus the Cowboys, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Flowers has a dislocated finger, but it's not holding him back in practice. He could be in line for a starting role Sunday depending on Quinton Dunbar's (knee) availability. Even if Dunbar plays, Flowers could see an increase in his snap count as the potential nickel safety since S Marquise Blair (torn ACL) is out for the year.