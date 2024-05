Nwosu (pectoral) participated in OTAs Wednesday, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Nwosu suffered a torn pec in Week 7 last season and missed the remainder of the year. He's already stated he expects to be full go ahead of training camp, and it looks like the veteran is on track in his recovery. Nwosu picked up a career-best 9.5 sacks in 2022 and inked a three-year, $45 million extension last summer. He'll be counted on to help key Seattle's pass rush.