Seahawks' Will Dissly: Leads squad in receiving yards
Dissly caught all four targets for 81 yards in Thursday's 30-29 win over the Rams.
This was Dissly's season high in receiving yards, and his night was highlighted by a 38-yard reception that set up Tyler Lockett's 13-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter. The second-year pro continues to be one of Russell Wilson's favorite targets, as he garnered 14.1 percent of Wilson's attempts in this outing. Dissly continues to make use of his chances as well, hauling in 23 of 26 targets (88.5 percent) for 11.4 YPC.
