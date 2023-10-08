Highsmith (groin) should play Sunday against the Ravens despite his questionable tag, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The linebacker missed practice Thursday and was listed as questionable Friday. Highsmith was a limited participant in practice Friday. The fourth-year pro has 17 tackles, seven quarterback hits, one sack, one pass defensed, one interception and one forced fumble in four starts this season.
