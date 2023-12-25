Highsmith recorded one tackle (a sack) and picked off a pass Saturday in a 34-11 victory over the Bengals.

Highsmith made two big plays in the second half, sacking Jake Browning in the red zone late in the third quarter to help hold the Bengals to a field-goal attempt and then ending Cincinnati's next drive with an interception. The pickoff was Highsmith's second of the year while the sack was his seventh. The linebacker is unlikely to match the 14.5 sacks he recorded last season, but he's already reached the second-highest mark of his four-year career.