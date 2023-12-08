Highsmith (neck) is out for the rest of Thursday night's game against the Patriots, Steelers' Senior Director of Communications Burt Lauten reports.
The linebacker suffered the neck injury earlier in the first half, walked off on his own and entered the medical tent. Highsmith made two tackles before leaving the game. The fourth-year pro has 49 tackles on the season, including six sacks.
