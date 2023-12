Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports Friday that Highsmith has entered the NFL's concussion protocol following Thursday's 21-18 loss to the Patriots.

Highsmith sustained what was reported as a neck injury in the first half of Thursday's loss and did not return. The good news for Highsmith and the Steelers is that he has more time to clear the NFL's five-step concussion protocol and be ready to play in Week 15 against the Colts.