Highsmith (concussion) was a limited participant in Tuesday's practice, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Highsmith left Thursday's 21-18 loss to the Patriots with what was reported as a neck injury, though he entered the league's concussion protocols the next day. He'll have to pass the NFL's five-step protocol -- which includes an evaluation from an independent neurologist -- in order to be available for Saturday's game against the Colts. Highsmith has 49 tackles (27 solo), including six sacks, one interception, two forced fumbles and a defensive touchdown in 13 games this season.