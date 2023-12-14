The Steelers announced Thursday that Highsmith has cleared concussion protocol and won't have an injury designation for Saturday's game against the Colts.

Highsmith had initially been listed as questionable upon the release of the Steelers' final Week 15 injury report, but after turning in a full practice Thursday, the linebacker passed the final phase of the concussion protocol by gaining clearance from an independent neurologist. The Steelers will thus have both of their starting edge rushers available for Saturday, as T.J. Watt cleared concussion protocol Wednesday.