Highsmith tallied 57 tackles (34 solo), including seven sacks, along with two interceptions, three pass defenses, two forced fumbles and a touchdown over 17 games during the 2023 season.

Highsmith recorded a career-high 14.5 sacks in 2022 and was unable to come close to that mark in 2023, but he still put together a decent stat line during his fourth professional season. The 26-year-old had some inconsistent performances but was on the field for 80 percent of the team's defensive snaps. He signed a four-year, $68 million contract extension with Pittsburgh ahead of the 2023 campaign, so he should continue to play a prominent role on the team's defense next year.