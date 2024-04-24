Highsmith and the Steelers agreed Wednesday to restructure his contract and create roughly $7 million in cap space, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Highsmith is likely converting a portion of his base salary into a signing bonus, with Rapaport calling the move a "simple" restructure. The 2020 third-round pick notched a solid 7.0 sacks across 17 regular-season appearances in 2023, a far cry from his career-high 14.5 sacks in 2022, but he remains an integral part of Pittsburgh's defense for the foreseeable future.
More News
-
Steelers' Alex Highsmith: Racks up seven sacks in 2023•
-
Steelers' Alex Highsmith: Nabs sack and INT in Week 16 win•
-
Steelers' Alex Highsmith: Cleared for Saturday•
-
Steelers' Alex Highsmith: Limited in practice•
-
Steelers' Alex Highsmith: In concussion protocol•
-
Steelers' Alex Highsmith: Downgraded to out•