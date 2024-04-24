Highsmith and the Steelers agreed Wednesday to restructure his contract and create roughly $7 million in cap space, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Highsmith is likely converting a portion of his base salary into a signing bonus, with Rapaport calling the move a "simple" restructure. The 2020 third-round pick notched a solid 7.0 sacks across 17 regular-season appearances in 2023, a far cry from his career-high 14.5 sacks in 2022, but he remains an integral part of Pittsburgh's defense for the foreseeable future.