Highsmith (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus Baltimore, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
Highsmith returned to practice in a limited capacity Friday after missing Thursday's session, giving himself a shot to suit up for Week 5. If he can't go though, it would open up additional pass-rushing opportunities for Markus Golden.
