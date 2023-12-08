Highsmith left Thursday night's game against the Patriots with a neck injury and is questionable to return, Alan Saunders of SteelersNow.com reports.

The linebacker walked off the field on his own and entered the medical tent, per Mike DeFabo of The Athletic. Highsmith made two tackles before exiting. The fourth-year pro has 49 tackles, including six sacks, two passes defensed, an interception and two forced fumbles in 2023.