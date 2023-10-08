Highsmith (groin) is active Sunday against the Ravens, Mike DeFabo of The Athletic reports.
Highsmith closed out the week with back-to-back limited practices and was expected to play. His ability to take the field Sunday against Baltimore should be good news for the Steelers defense.
