Steelers' Chris Boswell: Does his part in crushing defeat
Boswell made both his field-goal attempts (30, 49) and both his PATs during Sunday's 31-28 loss to New Orleans.
This was a rare perfect game for Boswell, who was waiting for an opportunity to attempt a potential game-tying field-goal, but he never got the chance when JuJu Smith-Schuster fumbled at the New Orleans 34-yard line with 41 seconds to play. Boswell was also perfect -- making both field-goal and both PATs -- earlier this season against Week 17 opponent Cincinnati, which allows the most fantasy points to kickers per game (8.9).
