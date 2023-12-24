Boswell converted both of his field-goal attempts while making all four of his extra-point tries during the Steelers' 34-11 win over the Bengals on Saturday.

Boswell missed one of two extra-point tries during last week's loss to Indianapolis, but he bounced back against the Steelers' AFC North rival Saturday. The 32-year-old has been relatively accurate in 2023, making 25 of 27 field-goal attempts while converting 22 of 23 extra-point tries.