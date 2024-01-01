Boswell converted all three of his field-goal attempts while making all three of his extra-point tries during the Steelers' 30-23 win over the Seahawks on Sunday.

Boswell didn't have any field-goal attempts over 39 yards during Sunday's matchup, but he was still perfect on six kicks for a second consecutive week. The 32-year-old has been reliable for most of the 2023 campaign, converting 28 of 30 field-goal attempts while making 25 of 26 extra-point tries.