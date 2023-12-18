Boswell made one of two extra-point tries during the Steelers' 30-13 loss to the Colts on Saturday.

Boswell had made all 17 of his extra-point tries heading into Saturday's matchup, but he had a kick hit the right upright following Pittsburgh's first touchdown of the game. Despite his limited action Saturday, he's still been relatively accurate in 2023, making 23 of 25 field-goal attempts while converting 18 of 19 extra-point tries.