Boswell completed 29 of 31 field-goal attempts while making 27 of 28 extra-point tries during the 2023 campaign.

Boswell had one of the worst seasons of his career in 2022 by converting just 71.4 percent of his field-goal tries over 12 games. However, he won a kicking competition during training camp this year to retain his job, and he rewarded the Steelers with a bounce-back performance. The 32-year-old converted six of his seven attempts from at least 50 yards, and he's now made 21 attempts from at least 50 yards over the past three seasons. Boswell signed a four-year, $20 million contract with the Steelers in August of 2022, so he'll presumably be back with the team for his age-33 season following a solid showing this year.