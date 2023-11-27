Boswell converted all three of his field-goal attempts while making his lone extra-point try during the Steelers' 16-10 win over the Bengals on Sunday.

Boswell was limited to just one field-goal attempt during last week's loss to Cleveland, but he saw plenty of work during Sunday's victory as the Steelers' offense managed to move the ball better. The 32-year-old has now made 21 of 22 field-goal attempts this year while converting all 15 of his extra-point tries.