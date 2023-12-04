Boswell converted just one of his two field-goal attempts and his only extra-point try in Sunday's 24-10 loss versus the Cardinals.

Boswell's miss from 45 yards out late in the third quarter was just his second miss this season and his first since Week 8 versus Jacksonville, when he missed from 61 yards away. Otherwise, he's been incredibly accurate, held back only by a Pittsburgh offense that's averaging just 16.0 points per game. The Steelers will square off against a solid defense in Week 14 versus the Patriots, so Boswell won't be a great fantasy option despite his effectiveness.