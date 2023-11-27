Johnson recorded four receptions on eight targets for 50 yards in Sunday's 16-10 win over the Bengals.

Kenny Pickett threw for a season-high 268 yards, though Johnson didn't benefit from the performance. He did manage Pittsburgh's second-longest play from scrimmage on a deep 39-yard catch early in the second quarter and also narrowly missed out on a touchdown earlier in the contest. Despite glimpses of positives, Johnson now has 50 or fewer yards in three consecutive games.