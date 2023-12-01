Johnson (illness) doesn't carry an injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Cardinals.
After not practicing Thursday due to an illness, Johnson practiced fully a day later, which sets the stage for him to face the Cardinals in Week 13. In last Sunday16-10 win over the Bengals, Johnson caught four of his eight targets for 50 yards, marking his second consecutive outing with eight targets, rate of volume that gives him a degree of fantasy utility this weekend while facing 2-10 Arizona.
More News
-
Steelers' Diontae Johnson: Sits out Thursday with illness•
-
Steelers' Diontae Johnson: Eight targets against Bengals•
-
Steelers' Diontae Johnson: Dismal performance against Browns•
-
Steelers' Diontae Johnson: Practices fully Thursday•
-
Steelers' Diontae Johnson: Returns to practice•
-
Steelers' Diontae Johnson: Dealing with thumb issue•