Johnson (illness) doesn't carry an injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

After not practicing Thursday due to an illness, Johnson practiced fully a day later, which sets the stage for him to face the Cardinals in Week 13. In last Sunday16-10 win over the Bengals, Johnson caught four of his eight targets for 50 yards, marking his second consecutive outing with eight targets, rate of volume that gives him a degree of fantasy utility this weekend while facing 2-10 Arizona.