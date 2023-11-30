Johnson didn't participate in Thursday's practice due to an illness, Joe Rutter of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.
Johnson reportedly arrived at the Steelers' facility and planned to take the field Thursday, but the team instead advised him to head home and get some rest and recovery rather than practicing at less than 100 percent health. Assuming Johnson is able to return to practice Friday, he should still be in good shape to play this Sunday against the Cardinals.
