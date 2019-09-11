Moncrief will continue to play through a dislocated finger against the 49ers on Sunday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Moncrief suffered a dislocated finger in training camp and has practiced in full for multiple weeks, but stated Wednesday that he's still playing through pain. "There's nothing you can do to a dislocated finger," Moncrief said, "especially when you're a receiver. You've just got to tough out the pain and go." The lingering injury sheds some light on the context of Moncrief's disappointing Week 1 performance, when he caught only three of ten targets for seven yards and dropped a would-be touchdown in the third quarter. The No. 2 receiver role in Pittsburgh remains up for grabs, but Moncrief could end up on thin ice if he's unable to overcome his finger injury and put together a convincing game against the 49ers on Sunday.