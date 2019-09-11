Steelers' Donte Moncrief: Playing through dislocated finger
Moncrief will continue to play through a dislocated finger against the 49ers on Sunday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
Moncrief suffered a dislocated finger in training camp and has practiced in full for multiple weeks, but stated Wednesday that he's still playing through pain. "There's nothing you can do to a dislocated finger," Moncrief said, "especially when you're a receiver. You've just got to tough out the pain and go." The lingering injury sheds some light on the context of Moncrief's disappointing Week 1 performance, when he caught only three of ten targets for seven yards and dropped a would-be touchdown in the third quarter. The No. 2 receiver role in Pittsburgh remains up for grabs, but Moncrief could end up on thin ice if he's unable to overcome his finger injury and put together a convincing game against the 49ers on Sunday.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Bounceback for Ben?
Get off to a bad start in Week 1? There's no need to panic. You can bounce back in Week 2 just...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Make sure you're locking in the right lineup with Dave Richard's look at the Week 2 schedule,...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
You've got a ton of options to sort through at wide receiver every week. Get some help with...
-
Hunter Henry injury reaction
Ben Gretch reacts to the news Hunter Henry has a tibial plateau fracture.
-
Week 2 TE Preview: Replacing Henry
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about tight end in Week 2 including Hunter...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Got a tough decision to make at QB in Week 2? Jamey Eisenberg has his start and sit calls ready...