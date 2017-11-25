Steelers' Fitzgerald Toussaint: Signed from practice squad
Toussaint was signed to the Steelers' active roster Saturday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM Radio reports.
Toussaint has shown pass-catching ability in the past, but he was designated as a practice squad member on cutdown day. It's unlikely he gets many opportunities behind Le'Veon Bell and James Connor.
